Government committed to retooling Fire Service - Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior

Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, has stated the commitment of government to retool the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver a world class fire and rescue service to the citizenry.

He said the recent arrival of two 72 meter hydraulic platforms was a manifestation of Government’s commitment to the Service.



The Minister said this at the graduation parade for Cadet Intake XVII and XVIII at the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS), in Accra on Friday.



He said the world was witnessing a huge technological boom, which had resulted in the construction of complex infrastructure, including buildings, and the use of sophisticated equipment in all fields and aspects of human endeavour, for which reason the Service needed to be equipped to handle fire and disaster situations in those facilities.



Mr Dery said safety was an essential part of the ongoing technological evolution and that fire safety was an indispensable part of the safety agenda.



He said government had embarked on a path of industrialisation as the surest way of truly achieving economic and financial independence of the country, and said the Ghana National Fire Service was a key state institution in realising the dream by securing safe environment local businesses and foreign investors.

The Minister said the Service had performed creditably in fire management, adding that in the first quarter of 2021, they had responded successfully to 1634 fires.



“This figure is a 35.9 per cent decrease compared to the 2553 fires recorded same period last year. This is commendable. This is very commendable,” he said.



Mr Dery also acknowledged the Service’s role in road traffic accidents and management of emergency situations in the country.



He urged the Service to engage more with the public on the obligation of citizens and congratulated the 489 graduated Cadet Officers on the show of endurance and fortitude throughout the months of intensive training.



The Minister admonished them to demonstrate utmost commitment in the discharge of their duties in all humility and in the spirit of self-sacrifice.

Master Derrick Awewura was adjudged the overall best Cadet.



The Fire Academy and Training School was established in 1964, at the old Fire Headquarters, near the Lighthouse at James Town in Accra, under the Command of DOI G.K. Blavo.



It was then known as the Fire Service Training School. It was moved to its present location, which used to be the depot for Mobile Oil Ghana Limited in 1989.



The name was changed in 1989 with "Training and Excellence" as its motto.