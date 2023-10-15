Government considering subsidies for renal patients - Health minister

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Menu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has revealed that the government is actively considering the possibility of subsidising dialysis treatment expenses for individuals afflicted by kidney diseases.

This announcement follows recent concerns raised by the Renal Patients Association of Ghana regarding the high costs of dialysis and treatment at medical facilities like the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and other public health institutions.



In a myjoyonline.com news report, the minister explained that comprehensive consultations are underway to address the ongoing dialysis challenges.



"I have reported to the cabinet, and the cabinet is awaiting a proposal from me. This morning, as I arrived at this event, I met with the Kidney Association of Ghana, and we are engaged in discussions and collaborative efforts," he said.



Agyeman-Manu further detailed, "Yesterday, I held a meeting with some parliamentarians, and we are soliciting their views. We are exploring options, which could include incorporating it into the health insurance system or the government providing subsidies to reduce the financial burden.



We are even considering potential adjustments to the health insurance framework to determine the most effective approach to resolve this matter."

Addressing the recent shortage of antiretroviral drugs for HIV/AIDS patients, the Health Minister assured that steps would be taken to prevent any such recurrence.



He disclosed plans to establish a committee to investigate the factors behind the drug shortage.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists is advocating for the passage of legislation to establish a Medical Laboratory Science Council, aimed at regulating the profession of medical laboratory scientists across the nation.



Additionally, the group is urging the Ministry of Health to create a dedicated directorate at national, regional, and district levels responsible for overseeing Medical Laboratory services.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

WN/BB



