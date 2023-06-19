Government constructing 50 bridges to enhance connectivity in farming communities - Roads Minister

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has revealed that the government of Ghana is currently constructing 50 bridges in farming communities to promote socio-economic activities across the country.

These Czech steel bridges, spanning a total of 1,500 meters, were procured through Messrs Knights A/S, with the support of the Czech government. The initiative aims to replace dilapidated bridges and provide access to previously isolated communities affected by water crossings.



During a visit to the Czech Republic, Amoako-Attah led a delegation to discuss the progress of the bridge construction project with Messrs Knights A/S, who were contracted under a Czech export credit facility.



The minister also negotiated an additional 100 steel bridges to further improve transportation infrastructure.



As part of the visit, Amoako-Attah held productive bilateral meetings with officials from ČSOB Bank, EGAP (Czech Insurance Company), Raiffeisen Bank, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport, and Trade and Industry of the Czech Republic.



Highlighting the significance of these bridges, Amoako-Attah emphasized, "The bridges will reduce travel time, enhance accessibility for local communities, alleviate traffic congestion at river crossings, and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector," ghanaiantimes.com.gh quoted the minister.

Out of the 50 bridges, 34 are nearing completion, with 90% of the work finished, while 10 bridges are ready for immediate use.



Prominent among the substantially completed bridges are those spanning the Taifa-Dome stream in the Greater Accra Region, the Okurudu Stream in Kpormettey in the Central Region, the Birim River on the Akim Mamponp-Adasawase road in the Eastern Region, the Kokoso-Bohyen Road in the Ashanti Region, and the Kamba River on the Sentu-Girigan-Kpari road in the Upper West Region.



The minister further explained that once the additional 100 bridges are secured, they will be installed on feeder roads nationwide, enhancing accessibility in farming communities and replacing existing deteriorated steel bridges.



Expressing satisfaction with the progress made by Knights A/S in installing the steel bridges, the CEO of EGAP, Dr. David Havelicek, assured Amoako-Attah of his company's continued support for Ghana.



The contract agreements for financing the project were signed by the Government of Ghana, Knights A/S, and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Bank on April 2, 2019.

Amoako-Attah lauded the longstanding friendly relations between Ghana and the Czech Republic, which date back to 1959, and acknowledged the significant role of Czech investments in Ghana's economic development. He also appealed to the Czech Republic for further support in the supply of steel bridges.



Accompanying the minister on the visit were Dr. Abass Mohammed Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways; James Nyasembi; Ahmad Tijani Abubakari, Ambassador and Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to the Czech Republic; Dr. Karl Laryea, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Knight; Mr. Lanka Laryea, President of Knight; and officials from the Ghanaian Embassy in the Czech Republic.



YNA/DA