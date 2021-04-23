Government constructing roads based on votes – Nana Ansah Kwao fumes

Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV

The Chief of Akwamu Adumasa in Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region Nana Ansah Kwao IV has expressed disappointment over government’s failure to rehabilitate and tar deplorable roads in the district.

The Chief who is also a revered media personality said roads in Asuogyaman district have been neglected by successive governments and have now deteriorated affecting agriculture and tourism in the area.



He observed that the construction of roads has become political to the point that the government is constructing roads in areas where they will get more votes.



“Now they consider the votes they get before they construct your roads, but look at the number of investments in Asuogyaman. The finest wood in the world is being harvested at Sedom. The current state of our roads is a shame. It is a terrible shame. They have to get more votes from an area before they construct your roads,” he said in an interview on Asugyaman FM on Friday.



Government declared 2020 as the “year of roads”, a vision aimed at improving road infrastructure in the country.



The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta said in Koforidua on April 11, 2021, that, the government invested over Ghc10 billion in the last four years.

However, many communities continue to agitate over poor roads across the country.



Nana Ansah Kwao IV wants government to consider adopting other low-cost engineering technologies in road construction to facilitate the development of road infrastructure in the country and reduce cost.



“It is a shame that, as a country in the year 2021, we can’t explore cheaper ways of constructing roads. People have come out with cheaper sealants for road construction at a low cost. All that we are appealing to our leaders in the country is that they should explore these cheaper technologies in road construction.”



“Some are 600% cheaper than what we are doing now. Some of these sealants can be applied on graded roads and after two hours it is ready for use and it can last as long as any other road. So, the question we have to ask ourselves is why are we spending so much on this only one way of road construction which has huge economic implications. Look at our roads in Asuogyaman, it is unfortunate” said Nana Ansah Kwao IV.