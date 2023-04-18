0
News

Government declares April 24 as a public holiday

Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has announced Monday, April 24, 2023, as a statutory public holiday to make the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a statement and signed by the minister for interior, Ambrose Dery.

According to the statement, the Eid celebration falls on Saturday, April 22, 2023. As a result, the President by his Executive Instrument (EI), declares Monday, April 24, 2023, as a public holiday to be observed throughout the country.

"However, in view of the fact that 22nd April 2023, falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance to the Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declares Monday, 24th April, 2023 as an additional Public Holiday, the statement said.

It further added that the holiday as announced should be observed as such throughout the country.





NW/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
