Government declares December 27 a public holiday

Tuesday, December 27, 2022, has been declared a public holiday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday, December 21, on the mint.gov.gh website by the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery.



The Ministry of the Interior statement said: "The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 25th December 2022 marks Christmas Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

"However, in view of the fact that 25th December 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Tuesday, 27th December 2022 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."



Thus, the long weekend is Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24, Sunday, Christmas Day, December 25, Monday, Boxing Day, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27.