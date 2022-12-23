12
Menu
News

Government declares December 27 a public holiday

Holiday2 Tuesday, December 27, 2022, has been declared a public holiday

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Tuesday, December 27, 2022, has been declared a public holiday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday, December 21, on the mint.gov.gh website by the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The Ministry of the Interior statement said: "The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 25th December 2022 marks Christmas Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

"However, in view of the fact that 25th December 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Tuesday, 27th December 2022 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

Thus, the long weekend is Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24, Sunday, Christmas Day, December 25, Monday, Boxing Day, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo