Government deploys 200 police officers to protect mining concessions

Ghana Police Service personnel

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

Two Hundred police officers have been commissioned to provide security for large scale mining companies across the country.

The officers who were deployed today Wednesday, May 5 were taken through 10-day redeployment training program on Mineral law, voluntary principles, human right, officer safety, weapon handling, use of minimum force among others.



The Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the sector Minister underscored the importance of the event, adding that government is determined to build here in Ghana “a viable and sustainable mining industry to mutually benefit the State and the investment community”.



He commended the five-member committee inaugurated by the sector minister Samuel Abu Jinapor to oversee the provision of security for the mines and also urged them to continue their good work to ensure sustainability.



Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Supt. Henry Ayisi Mensah admonished the officers to exhibit professionalism at all levels and not to condone and connive in illegalities.

On his part, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of mines Mr Sulemana Koney expressed the chamber’s appreciation to government for agreeing to provide security for mining companies.



He explained that the mining industry continues to foster the economy and the Minerals Resources is held in trust by H.E the President for the people.



He further assured the trainees that “You have the backing of the Chamber of mines while on duty at the mine”.



The 10-day special mining training for the 200 Police officers drawn from all 16 regions of the country took place from 24th of April- 5th May, 2021. Also present at the Passing Out ceremony today were the Deputy Minister-Designate for Information Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, Technical Director for Mines at the Ministry Mr. Peter Awuah and the Director of Special weapons and tactics (SWAT) Chief Supt. Theodore Hlormenu.