General News

Government did not see coronavirus as health crisis – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has lashed out at government for its handling of the coronavirus crisis since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country in March.

“From the beginning, we have not handled this well,” he bemoaned.



He said most of the measures announced by the government were only found in mere words as they were either not executed or poorly executed.



He indicated that food promised during the partial lockdown was shared to only New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and even the social distancing protocol was absent at many of the areas where food was shared.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker made these observation known on TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



After recording the first two index cases on Thursday, March 12, Ghana has recorded a total of 14,568 positive cases with 95 deaths.

About 10,907 patients have recovered, leaving 3,566 with the disease, receiving treatment.



Alhassan Suhuyini said Ghana is where she is because the government was not proactive in tackling the disease when it was first recorded in the country.



He said the government considered the crisis a communications crisis instead of a health crisis.



“They did not see it as a health crisis that was affecting lives,” he told host Johnnie Hughes.



“For them, it was as if they can communicate this away. It was as if they can engage in grandstanding and PR and communicate it away.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.