Government distributed 28.8 million condoms in 2020

According to govt, reduction of new HIV/AIDS infections from 20,068 in 2019 to 17,581 in 2020

The Ghana Aids Commission chalked some notable successes at the end of 2020 as it was focused on achieving its mandate.

One of the most recognizable achievements was the reduction of new infections from 20,068 in 2019 to 17,581 in 2020.



This was captured in the 2021 budget presented by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.



This impressive feat was achieved through the National Aids Commission’s decision to increase the distribution of condoms from 26.8 million in 2019 to 28.8 million in 2020.



Portions of the budget read:

“Mr Speaker, Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) focused on its mandate and was able to chalk the following notable successes among others:



Reduction of new infections from 20,068 in 2019 to 17,581 in 2020 through their education campaign and increased distribution of condoms (from 26.8 million in 2019 to 28.8 million in 2020). Reduction of AIDS-related deaths from 13,616 in 2019 to 9,957 in 2020 as a result of increased treatment of PLHIV from 153,901 in 2019 to 204,031 in 2020 leading to viral suppression of 57 percent”.



It further disclosed HIV testing had moved upwards from 1.9 million in 2019 to 2.3 million in 2020 with the prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV program placing 13,458 positive pregnant women on treatment in 2020 against 11,686 positive pregnant women who received ARVs in 2019.



Strong engagement and advocacy with the Legislature and other stakeholders resulted in the passing and dissemination of the Ghana AIDS Commission Regulations 2020 (L.I. 2403), and the finalization of the new NSP 2021 – 2025 to drive the national response of HIV and AIDS for the next five years.