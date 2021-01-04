Government ends double-track system in SHS 1 and 3

President Akufo-Addo has announced that both form 1 and 3 students in Senior High Schools(SHS) in the country will no longer run the double-track system.

“The expansion of infrastructure at various Senior High Schools over the last three years has brought us to this favourable situation,” President Akufo-Addo revealed this in his 21st Covid 19 update on Sunday, January 3, 2020.



Meanwhile, he said the double-track system will still be applicable to SHS 2 students in schools that are employing it.



According to the President, all SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March 2021, while SHS 2 and SHS 3 students will return to school from 18th January 2021.

Also, students in the Universities and other Tertiary institutions will return to school from Saturday, January 09, 2021, President Akufo-Addo announced.



