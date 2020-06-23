General News

Government engages police over arrests of maskless lone drivers

Government is engaging the police to revise their interpretation of the Executive Instrument on the mandatory wearing of face masks by citizens, the Minister of Information has announced.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists on Tuesday, June 23 that government has taken cognizance of arrests of persons not wearing the face masks while driving alone.



The powers of the police emanate from EI 64 No. 10, which makes the wearing of face masks, face shield or any other face covering that covers the nose and mouth completely mandatory when in public and leaving or returning to places of abode.

“What government is doing is that we are engaging with the police to give the EI a purposive interpretation when they apply it,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said on Tuesday.

