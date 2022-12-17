Government extends deadline for Domestic Debt Exchange Programme

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed that it has extended the deadline for the debt restructuring programme it announced early in December to December 30, 2022.

The ministry indicated that the deadline for the debt restructuring programme, which was dubbed the “Domestic Debt Exchange Programme” and was scheduled to end on December 6, was extended following consultation with stakeholders.



In a statement issued, it said that the engagement revealed that some of the institutions that will be affected by the programme needed more time to make a decision.



“We also fully considered feedback from the financial sector in relation to the need to secure internal and Executive Board approvals which are necessary considerations for their participation in the Exchange.



“This in some instances may require emergency board meetings etc. The extension also affords Government of Ghana the opportunity to consider suggestions made by all Stakeholders with the aim of adjusting certain measures acceptable within the constraints of the Debt Sustainability Analysis.



“Considering these developments, and taking cognizance of the festive season, we have decided to extend the Expiration Date of the voluntary offer to Friday December 30th, 2022, with a contemplated settlement date on Friday January 6th, 2023” portions of the statement said.

It can be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced a number of measures under the government's Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme.



He stated in a 4-minute address on Sunday, December 4, that the announcement was in line with the government's Debt Sustainability Analysis as contained in the 2023 budget he presented to Parliament on November 24.



The minister laid out, among other things, the exchange of existing domestic bonds with four new ones, as well as their maturity dates and terms of coupon payments.



He also addressed the overarching goal of the government relative to its engagements with the International Monetary Fund as well as measures to minimize the impact of domestic bond exchange on different stakeholders.



"The Government of Ghana has been working hard to minimize the impact of the domestic debt exchange on investors holding government bonds, particularly small investors, individuals, and other vulnerable groups," he said, before outlining three main measures:

• Treasury Bills are completely exempted and all holders will be paid the full value of their investments on maturity.



• There will be NO haircut on the principal of bonds.



• Individual holders of bonds will not be affected.



