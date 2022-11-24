5
Government freezes employment for civil and public servants for 2023 financial year

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has frozen the hiring of public and civil servants for the 2023 financial year.

According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, this is part of expenditure cut measures being adopted by government to address the current economic challenges.

"A hiring freeze for civil and public servants. No new government agencies shall be established in 2023," Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Ken Ofori-Atta made this known while presenting the 2023 budget before parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The presentation of the budget in parliament is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

This allows the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of the government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 financial year.

