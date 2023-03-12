Government has delivered more than 400 projects in Zongo communities - Alhaji Banda

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, Coordinator, Zongo Development Secretariat

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, Coordinator of, the Zongo Development Secretariat, has reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Zongos and inner cities across the country and bettering the lives of people living in these areas.

According to him, the creation of the Zongo Development Fund and the Zongo and Inner-cities Development Secretariat affirmed the government’s commitment to that cause.



Speaking at the 30th-anniversary durbar of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP), in Accra, over the weekend, Mr. Banda said, the government had, so far, delivered more than 400 projects in Zongo communities nationwide.



“So far, for the records, I will like to tell the audience here gathered that the Zongo Development Fund and the Zongo Development Ministry, which I said have now been reconstituted into the Zongo Development Secretariat, have contributed more than 400 projects, all scattered within the confines of the Zongo communities here in Ghana and we promise to do more,” he said.



Mr. Banda, sharing additional information on the projects with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that, the over 400 projects were in all sectors of the economy, including education, health, infrastructure, and sports.



On infrastructure, for instance, he said, some 500 meters of access roads had been constructed in Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti Region and 1000 meters of drains had also been completed in Techiman Zongo, Asem-Kumasi, and Kintampo.

On education, Mr. Banda indicated that some 34-six-unit basic classroom blocks had been constructed with 21 others currently ongoing countrywide and at different stages of completion.



Additionally, he said, a total of 3,050 dual desks and 60,000 textbooks in English, Mathematics, Science, and Arabic had been supplied to schools across the country through the Islamic Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service.



Other projects are Bursary support for some 239 brilliant but needy students throughout the country, provision of 21 passenger capacity bed lift for the Mamobi General Hospital in Accra, and the completion of 58 limited mechanized water systems with 59 others ongoing in Zongo communities across the country.



The rest are; the completion of eight institutional toilets, 10 others ongoing; the provision of 3,430 streetlights comprising the grid-tie and solar-powered units installed countrywide and nine completed Astro turfs with eight still ongoing.



The theme for the durbar was: “30 Years of Community Service— The GAMP Story.”

Mr Banda who is also the Chairman of, the National Hajj Board, commended GAMP for its contribution to the Muslim community and for helping to reduce poverty, illiteracy, and diseases in the Zongo communities while assuring that the Secretariat would collaborate with GAMP to better the lives of people in the Muslim communities.



“Your track record is solid and we recognize the essence of the work you do,” he said.



“We will partner with you to achieve our common goal of building a better future for all.”



Dr. Alhassan Andani, a former Managing Director, of Stanbic Bank, delivering a speech on the topic: “The Role of Muslim Professionals in Curbing Corruption in Ghana,” urged Ghanaians to play their part to help curb the corruption canker.



“Let’s be apostles of the anti-corruption movement not only in Ghana but across the world,” he added.

Dr. Rabiatu Ammah, Board Chair, GAMP, appealed to corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to support the organization's construct of a new office complex to facilitate their work.



More than 20 individuals and organizations were awarded for their contributions to GAMP.



Notable amongst them are Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, National Chief Imam, Sheikh I. C. Quaye, a former Greater Accra Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, current Greater Accra Minister and Sheikh Arimeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson, National Chief Imam.



The GAMP is an organization that seeks to promote education and humanitarian services in Ghana, especially in deprived communities.



It was formed in November 1992 and officially inaugurated in February 1994 by the late M. A. Mujahid Toure as the Ghana Muslim Academy.

The name was, however, changed to GAMP in 2017.