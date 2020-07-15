General News

Government has not failed in coronavirus fight - Dr Kwaku Afriyie

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of State at the Presidency

Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiaso, Dr Kwaku Afriyie says government is not losing guard in the fight against COVID-19 as being propagated by some Ghanaians especially the NDC and assured parents whose children are in school preparing for their final exams to exercise calm as government is doing everything to protect them.

He said government led by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done its best by providing the necessary PPEs to various schools and putting in some measures to protect students, teaching and non-teaching staff.



His comment comes after calls on government by some parents and teacher unions to close down schools and allow the students to go home after some senior high schools recorded cases of COVID-19.

Speaking with Kwame Tutu on ANOPA NKOMO show on Kingdom FM, he said "The students are safe in the school rather than home and there is no need for parents to panic. They have few weeks to write their final exams and return home but now that they are in the care of government, we will do everything to protect them. We are also urging the general public to adhere to the various COVID-19 safety protocols to reduce the spread of the virus”.



Ghana have so far recorded 24,988 cases with 21,067 recoveries and 139 deaths. Our active cases stands at 3,782 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

