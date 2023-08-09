Government hasn't abandoned Saglemi housing project - Asenso Boakye replies Mahama

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has countered recent allegations made by former President John Dramani Mahama regarding the Saglemi housing project.

Speaking during a radio interview on Okay FM, the minister denied any claims that the government had abandoned the project.







Instead, Asenso-Boakye clarified that the government remains fully committed to completing the Saglemi project.



He emphasized that both he and the president had reiterated this commitment during the launch of a new housing project in Pokuase.



According to him, the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the revival and completion of the project.





To address the challenges faced by the Saglemi project, the minister revealed that the government is considering involving the private sector in its implementation.



He disclosed that this decision was made after careful consideration and extensive consultations, with Cabinet convening three times to review the project's complexities and its financial challenges.



He further stated that the conclusion reached was that private sector participation would offer the most viable approach to ensure the project's successful completion.







Asenso-Boakye further elaborated on the financial analysis conducted by the government.



"Despite an initial investment of nearly US$200 million, the Saglemi project still requires substantial additional funding. Approximately US$46 million is needed for off-site infrastructure development, covering essential amenities such as water, electricity, drainage works, among others. Moreover, an additional US$68 million is required to complete on-site works, which include the repair and completion of the existing units, sewerage system, civic amenities, among others. This brings the total additional costs to a staggering US$114 million, on top of the funds already spent," he said.





In light of the ongoing court case surrounding the project, the minister disclosed that he had taken proactive steps to continue the Saglemi project.



He added that he had sought approval from the Attorney General's office, which was granted, allowing the government to proceed with the necessary actions to ensure the project's eventual completion.



This demonstrated the administration's unwavering dedication to delivering on its promise of reviving the Saglemi Housing Project.







Regarding the decision to initiate a new housing project in Pokuase, he clarified that it is part of a fresh strategy involving collaboration with the private sector for housing development.

Drawing inspiration from successful models in other African countries, he said the government aims to work alongside private sector entities in constructing houses for citizens.



This approach not only ensures cost-effectiveness but also capitalizes on the expertise and experience of private sector partners.







"Since becoming Minister, we have studied the approach adopted by many other African countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, among others, where the government collaborates with the private sector in developing houses for the citizens.



"This not only saves the government a significant amount of financial stress but also allows us to benefit from the expertise and experience of the private sector," he added.





