Government increases base pay by 23% for 1st half of 2024, 25% for 2nd half

The Government of Ghana has increased the base pay of all public servants by 23 percent for the first half of 2024 (from January 2024 to June 2024) and by 25 percent for the second half (July 2024 to December 2024).

The increment, according to a document sighted by GhanaWeb, was reached at a meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, between the government and Organised Labour.



The document indicated that the government was represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation (MELR) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) while Organised Labour was represented by Unions, Associations, and Institutions within the Public Service of Ghana



“Whereas the Parties negotiating as the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee (PSJSNC) have concluded negotiations for the 2024 Single Spine Salary Structure Base Pay as follows:



“TERMS OF AGREEMENT: 1. That the Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 23% across board from January 2024 to June 2024. 2. That from July 2024 to December 2024 the Base Pay would be readjusted to 25%,” parts of the document reads.



The document had the signatures of the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah; Chief Executive Officer of FWSC, Benjamin Arthur, Secretary General of TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah and Chairman of FORUM, Dr Isaac Bampo Addo, as witnesses to the agreement reached.



