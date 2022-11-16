1
Government increases minimum wage to GH¢14.88

Ignatius Baffour Awuah121212121212 Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has announced that the minimum wage for workers in Ghana will be GH¢14.88 starting from January 2023.

The GH¢14.88 minimum wage shows a GH¢1.35 increase from the GH¢13.53 minimum wage in 2022, 3new.com reports.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, announced at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, said that the new wage is a product of negotiations of the National Tripartite Committee.

He intimated that the increase will be welcome news for Ghanaians given the current economic conditions in the country.

“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023.

“All establishments, institutions, organizations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective 1st January 2023,” he said.

IB/BOG

