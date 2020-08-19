General News

Government is building Ghana not infrastructure – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has indicated that the NPP administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is building a country called Ghana and not infrastructural projects.

According to him, the NPP’s promise to build a country is evident in the over 17,334 projects the government has initiated across the length and breadth of the country.



He indicated that their “8,746 completed projects” show that the government has done more infrastructural projects with less money available than the previous Mahama administration.



Dr. Bawumia at the government’s ‘Town Hall and Results Fair’ on Tuesday, August 18, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences auditorium, Accra, noted that the cost of four interchange projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration is nearly the same cost of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange.



“Infrastructure is a key electoral issue in Ghana’s politics” the Vice-President said.



He further described the infrastructure record of the Akufo-Addo administration as “second to none, with verifiable data to back up my claim”.

Dr. Bawumia has been using such town hall meetings to list several projects undertaken by the NPP administration.



“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record, is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic,” Dr. Bawumiah noted.



“About 17,334 individual projects have been started since January 2017. We have completed a total number of 8746 projects throughout the country. A further 8588 projects are at different stages of completion throughout the country.”



Ahead of Dr. Bawumia’s presentation, the government released a video which touched on all the infrastructural projects achieved by the government since President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia took their oaths of office on January 7, 2017.



The video shows that the NPP administration’s focus is mainly on Health, Education, Transport, Agriculture and Housing.

