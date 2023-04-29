Government is poised for Afram Plains bridge project – DCE, Evans Kyei Ntiri

Government has announced plans to construct a bridge on the Afram River

The District Chief Executive of Afram Plains South, Evans Kyei Ntiri has said govenmy is making preparations for the commencement of the 350 million pounds bridge project at Afram Plains approved last year.

The DCE in an interview on the Happy Morning Show, with host Samuel Eshun recognized Afram Plains as the ‘food basket’ of Ghana, adding that the area is touted as one key production area for Ghana nationwide.



He noted that over the years, government has ensured all needed procedures for approval of the area’s bridge construction by parliament are met. “Since 2017 the government has undergone all the difficult aspects of this project’s execution just like any other project; you cannot just go to parliament and demand for approval of a project if you have not undergone certain processes.”

“Before government can commence such a capital-intensive project, there are stages we undergo and I believe we have undergone all difficult stages; we have received approval from cabinet and parliament, currently on the projects financing.”



Kyei Ntiri discouraged the notion carried by some citizens, which included government’s bad treatment towards citizens. “We are poised to do this project; we will do it. So, the notion around people saying that we have not been good to the people of Afram Plains, Kwahu and Ghana at large is neither here nor there.” he concluded.