Government marks rivers and forest reserves as 'Red Zones' for mining

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Jinapor

Government has marked river bodies and forest reserves as "no go areas" for mining as it enhances its resolve towards ending galamsey.

Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources reaffirmed government's determination to end illegal mining, during a meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) in Takoradi.



"We're at crossroads in our fight against galamsey and so government has put in place interventions to sanitize the small-scale mining sector. The MMDCEs are the heartbeat and fulcrum around which law enforcement can thrive in our fight against galamsey," Mr Jinapor told MMDCEs from mining districts in the Western Region.



The Minister added that the Regional and District Security Councils had been mandated to spearhead the fight against illegal mining at the communities and, therefore, the Regional Ministers and MMDCEs who chair such Councils should work in harmony with the security agencies and stakeholders in the mining communities to end the menace.



"You should make sure no mining activities take place 100 metres to water bodies.

"No fresh mining permit will be issued and so you'll not accept new forest entry permits from anyone. And so make sure no NPP man or NDC man or anyone enters a forest reserve or river body to mine, no person is above the law," Mr Jinapor cautioned.



Mr. Jinapor said from Friday, April 30, all mining equipment operating in forest reserves should be evacuated.



That directive is in reference to the "no more mining reconnaissance by government to enforce mining regulations.