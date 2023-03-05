1
Government must ensure our children are vaccinated – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang0 12.jpeg Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has opined that the government should work actively towards ensuring that children in the country are vaccinated.

She made this known while reacting to the report that child immunization vaccine shortage has hit the country.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the shortage of vaccines against measles, polio and hepatitis B was as a result of Ghana’s depreciating cedi.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang in a series of tweets on Saturday, March 4, explained that vulnerable children could easily be victims to disease outbreaks which could possibly lead to their deaths if nothing is done about the situation.

“There are distressing and stressful reports of children unable to receive vaccinations in the country. These reports corroborate declines in immunization coverage for childhood killer diseases, particularly diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus.

“These vaccine shortages are alarming because the lower the immunization coverage, the lower the community protection afforded to these children and the higher the risk of disease outbreaks among our vulnerable children, leading to possible deaths.

“We don’t want this to happen. As a matter of urgency, the government should do whatever it takes to ensure that our young children are vaccinated.

“This unfortunate incident is one more unprecedented negative achievement too many.”

