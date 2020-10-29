Government must partner churches for rapid growth - Advocates for Christ

Member of Advocates for Christ in a group photo

Advocates for Christ, Ghana - a movement of Christian professionals, has called on the government to partner churches and para-church groups in policy development and implementation for rapid national development.

The Movement made the call at its “Alternative Manifesto Forum 2020” in Accra, on the theme; "Moving Ghana Forward! An independent view on political manifestoes".



Mr Edem Senanu, Chairman, Advocates for Christ, Ghana, said over 70 per-cent of the citizenry belonged to the Christian faith, making the Church, the “best platform” for government/citizenry engagement on national policies.



He said the Movement reviewed the manifestoes of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party and observed that they lacked content on the provision of “biblical leadership”, describing it as “unfortunate.”



Mr Senanu said in the area of environmental protection, the two manifestoes did not touch on the country’s annual flood situation and that the Movement’s “Alternative Manifesto” dealt with various political concepts and closed gaps in the two manifestoes.

Other areas covered by the Alternative Manifesto include education, youth and sports, science, technology and innovation, health, family, media and communication.



Mr Senanu said the Movement was committed to continuous monitoring and analysis of key issues in the country every six months.



He said “many crucial” alternative proposals had been made and that the Movement looked forward to seeing their implementation.