Government must post newly trained teachers - Edem Agbana

NDC's Ketu North parliamentary candidate, Edem Agbana

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North in the Volta Region, Edem Agbana, has entreated the government to employ graduate teachers who emerged victorious in their licensure exams to avert unemployment among teachers.

The newly elected parliamentary candidate made the call when speaking to the media on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



According to him, the statistics released by the National Teaching Council (NTC) indicated that the teachers’ success in the 2023 exams warrants a step to post these qualified teachers; hence, the government and the Ministry of Education are not expediting steps to employ these teachers.



“Since 2021, the government has introduced the issuing of licensure exams. We are told that 52% of those who sat for the exams in 2023 have passed, but the Ghana Education Service (GES) is yet to post them while these teachers are still waiting on the government," he stated.



Edem Agbana, who expressed worry over the unemployment issue among the teachers, opined that the plight of qualified teachers is a national conversation that requires collective support to arrest the suffering of the teachers.

He asserted that denying teachers posting after successful studies does not erase the notion that enough teachers are serving in the schools.



“There are schools in Ghana without teachers, and even in my constituency, there remain schools without the required number of teachers to teach. So, what is keeping the government from posting these teachers to our schools?” he quizzed.



For a proactive action to compel the government to initiate the posting of the teachers, Edem Agbana urged the media to launch a national campaign on behalf of the teachers to drive the government and the Ministry of Education to post the teachers.



“I would like to use this platform to appeal to the media to join the campaign for the teachers to move the government to quickly post these teachers,” he urged.