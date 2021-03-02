Government must prioritise Adolescent needs

File photo

Madam Joyce Esi Benson, Coordinator Adolescent Corner, on Monday, appealed to the government to prioritise the needs of adolescents in the wake of the LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Madam Benson told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the adolescents were easy targets of LGBTQ+ advocates and must be protected.



She said institutions offering support to the adolescents must be adequately funded to undertake programmes and projects to protect adolescents.



“We leave the adolescents generally uninformed about basic issues which makes them vulnerable,” Madam Benson said.



Madam Benson said pregnant teenagers needed societal and financial support to enable them to access antenatal to ensure safe delivery.



However, parents of such teenage expectant mothers often get disappointed and neglect their wards.

She said young-adults needed constant education, mentorship and other communal support from stakeholders.



“The youth need security as most of these pregnant girls want to go back to school after delivery,” she said.



Madam Rebecca Palison, an Assistance Nurse at the Adolescent Centre, appealed to the government and non-governmental agencies to support the young mothers to realise their dreams.



Meanwhile, Mr Wisdom Aditse, Tema Metro Public Health Officer, commended Churches within the metropolis for compliance with the re-imposition of COVID-19 protocols.