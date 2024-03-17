Government must properly equip research institutions - AGI president

Chief research scientist and act. director of CSIR-food research, Prof. Charles Tortoe

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr Humphrey Kwasi Ayim Darke, has called on the government to make funds available to state research institutions to help improve their work.

He cited Korea as an example of a country where five percent of its GDP has been allocated for research work to solve problems and by so doing, helps to improve its economy.



Mr Darke added that institutions like CSIR must be well-resourced to enable them to come up with more findings to address some major challenges the country is confronted with.



He added that students who have gained training from such state research institutions must be integrated into sectorial areas where there are challenges to help resolve them.



He said this must be factored into the manifestos of political parties for drafting their policies which becomes a blueprint for the execution of their vision for the country.



Also, the Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology, Mr Kwamena Essilfie Quaison, assured patrons that the government would do everything possible to assist research institutions financially to motivate them to do more.

The Chief research scientist and acting Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research ( CSIR ), Prof. Charles Tortoe also established, that the institution is doing so much for the country and would continue to do so to foster development in research, technology, and development.



He added that the College of Science and Technology of CSIR which is affiliated with the University of Cape Coast ( UCC ) would continue to train students under the several programs in that regard.



He indicated, that fifty-one students who have completed their four-year program from the College of Science and Technology of the CSIR have successfully passed out.



Prof. Tortoe also stated that the CSIR as an institution would never compromise on its core mandate but rather improve upon it to make sure the country benefits from the purpose of establishing the institution.



He, however, wished the graduates well and urged them to do everything possible to apply the knowledge acquired in solving problems.