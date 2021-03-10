Government of Korea donates 200,000 face masks to GHS

A photo of the donation exercise

The government of the Republic of Korea has through UNICEF donated over 200,000 pieces of face masks to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The donation forms part of efforts to protect frontline health workers across the country in the current fight against the COVID-19.



The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Jung Taek Lim, commended the government of Ghana and the Ghana Health Service in their tireless efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage the situation.



He added that the abnormal times we live in calls for solidarity and cooperation of the international community and assured that the Korean government will continue to support Ghana to fight the pandemic.



In a speech read by the UNICEF Representative in Ghana, Anne-Claire Dufay, the masks which are capable of filtering out SARS-CoV-2 particles have been cleared by the Food and Drugs Authority in Ghana.

UNICEF expressed gratitude to the Republic of Korea for their support. She urged the general public to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols even as the vaccination campaign is still on-going.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye receiving, the donation, thanked the Korean government for being supportive in the country’s control of the pandemic.



He remarked that the COVID-19 fight is not a one country fight but the whole world’s affair. He revealed that the vaccination that began last week has already covered 300,000 cases and hoped it would be a game-changer.