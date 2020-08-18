Regional News

Government on course to deliver on road infrastructure - Amoako-Atta

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, says the government is on course to deliver on road infrastructure across the country.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was keeping to his pledge to Ghanaians to improve on the roads network to open up the country.



Mr Amoako-Atta, who addressed journalists ahead of the President's two-day tour to the Western Region, said projects such as the one district one factory and Planting for Food and Jobs require improved roads network to facilitate production.



"Since 2017, food has been in abundance due to the flagship programme of Planting for Food and Jobs and for that matter the need to prioritize the road sector to enable free flow of goods," he said.



He said the government inherited about 80,000km of roads network with only 39 percent considered good while 61 per cent in poor condition, 23 percent were paved and 77 percent gravelled or at an early stage.

However, from January 2017 to date, 39 per cent of the roads are considered as good with 32 percent fair and 29 per cent poor.



He said the Western Region has a total of 5,289.7km of roads network with 1,280km paved (24%), 1,641km good (31%), 1,623 fair and 2,000km being poor.



Mr Amoako Atta said 80 different road projects were on-going in the region with 29 being executed by the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), 34 by the Urban Roads and 17 by the Feeder Roads.



He said 25 new projects would start in September to bring the total roads network in the region to 1,258km.

