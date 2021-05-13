Government on track with ‘Year of Roads’ mantra - Minister

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, says government is on track with its “Year of Roads” mantra.

He said this during a tour of the Central Region to assess work on the Mankessim bypass which seeks to reduce traffic congestion on that stretch.



The Minister said government’s goal of dualizing major trunk roads is to ease traffic congestion and hopefully reduce head-on collision.

He gave the assurance that by close of the year, all procurement processes for the major trunk roads will be completed for implementation to start in the first quarter of next year.