Government plans changes to BECE format, but subjects to remain Unaltered - Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that the government is in the final stages of implementing adjustments to the format of the Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE).

This move aligns with the government's broader initiative to integrate a new curriculum into the education system.



Addressing concerns on Wednesday (10 January) in an interview with Asaaseradio.com, Adutwum dismissed speculations about the reduction of BECE subjects from nine to five.



"Discussions are still ongoing; finalization will happen very soon. But it is not accurate to say we are doing five subjects. I think we have moved to a standard base curriculum, so the type of questions may be different, but the subjects are going to be the same," Asaaseradio.com quoted the minister.



Emphasizing the need for parents not to panic, Adutwum assured that children would still be required to write the BECE.

"Any changes in terms of the sample, or questions that may be on the exams are forthcoming. So that they will see the type of questions. But in terms of the subject this year upcoming, it is going to be the same ... So that change is not going to happen in terms of cutting down the number of subjects."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB