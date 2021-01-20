Government poised to protect students in school – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Following the re-opening of schools, many people have raised concerns about the safety of these young ones in school as taking care of them is quite troublesome.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians, especially parents of their wards' safety as they return to acquire knowledge in school.



He reiterated that the government will do its best to protect both the teachers and students from contracting the deadly coronavirus which is fast spreading.



Speaking at the 72nd annual New Year school and conference at the University of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said, “today, all students in the country’s educational structure are back in school with some doing so after a 10-month break. Government is determined to ensure their safety while in school.”



Reacting to the reopening of schools, the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah said the move taken by the government was a step in the right direction.



The government's move, Mr. Musah opined was to avoid child labour and other social devices.

“It is important to acknowledge and appreciate the concerns that have so far been raised. However, I can tell you on authority that if you take a look at the Ghana Living Standard Survey, we have a little over 31 million people in Ghana now, and a considerable number of them fall around the 4-year bracket," he told Citi News in an interview.



"The challenge now is that, if these children do not go to school now, they will turn 5 by the close of the year and I can tell you on authority, some of them will end up as child labourers,” he added.







