Government provides GH¢2.7 million to support Koffekrom disaster victims

Elijah Adansi-Bonah presents an envelope to one of the victims

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Government of Ghana, through the Obuasi Municipal Assembly (OMA), has provided GH¢2.7 million in the form of relief items and cash to the 600 people displaced by the recent rainstorm at Koffekrom in the Obuasi Municipality.

The gesture that was presented to the chiefs and people of Koffekrom by the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, is to support the flood victims.



About 60 houses were affected by the devastating rainstorm that occurred on Thursday, March 28, 2024, with scores of people getting injured. While no life was lost, the Obuasi Senior High Technical School and the AngloGold Ashanti JHS were destroyed.



Presenting the money and items to the affected people, Adansi-Bonah said the government was surprised at the level of destruction caused by the rainstorm.



He said that after a series of visits and engagements with the chief and the disaster management committee, a road map was developed on how to compensate affected people.



"After the disaster struck, I had to liaise with relevant agencies, including NADMO, the Chief and the Disaster Management Committee of Koffekrom, and the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng, to arrive at a more befitting compensation for the victims," he said.



The MCE presented 60 bags of roofing sheets, 450 pieces of wood, and 50 bags of cement to those who were yet to renovate their buildings, while a cash amount of GH 150,000 was presented to individuals who had already renovated their buildings to make up for their losses.

In addition to the donation, the MCE said the government, through the Assembly, will settle the medical bills of those who were injured and have been treated.



He added that they are working on procuring 88 bags of rice for the others.



Elijah Adansi-Bonah, in response to questions from the media on situations at Obuasi Sec Tech, said the Assembly has so far begun refurbishing the dormitory 4 block, which was ripped off, adding that plans are afoot to also attend to the science laboratory, assembly hall, and other classroom blocks affected by



the disaster.



The MCE commended efforts by the Chief of Abadwum, Professor Amoako Tuffour, Edubiasehene Oguahyia Oduropanin Birikorang I, and other individuals who have made donations towards supporting the victims.



He appealed to individuals, groups, and corporate bodies to also offer support to the victims.

The beneficiaries commended the Municipal Chief Executive and the government for the swift intervention.



Solomon Fordjour, who was given GHC10,000, said the donation had come as a welcome relief to him, stressing that he had a torrid time renovating his house.



"I lost hope; I thought it was all over for me after the disaster. I had to borrow so much from the bank to repair my house. This money will help me pay off my debt," he added.



Regina Asiamah, on her part, said the disaster had a psychological impact on her.



She said she lost all her belongings after the rainfall and emphasized that the donation would help her recoup her losses.