Government ready to assist integrate Diasporeans

As part of efforts to enhance development in the country, the government has pledged its unwavering commitment to supporting people of African descent who want to come and settle in Ghana.

The move is to encourage them to come back home to use their skills and add value to the country's socio-economic growth.



Mrs. Naomi Adjei Konadu, the Assemblywoman of the Apewosika Electoral Area in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankesse (AAK) District, announced this at the maiden edition of the Pan African Lecture Series organized by the Obokese University of Excellence (OUE) in Cape Coast.



The Lecture on the theme “The State of the Black Nation”, will be organized once every month to encourage political and economic integration among member states and to help eradicate colonialism and neo-colonialism from the African continent.



She said the government actively seeks to build on the competitive edge by attracting and building a mutual relationship with the African Diasporan community.



It was also an opportunity to allow for cross-fertilization of ideas, policy directions and implementation of strategies to make Africa more attractive as the destination for tourism, trade and investment, especially for the African Diasporan community.

She said the government would ensure that repatriated African Diaspora invested their resources and expertise to boost the economy.



”When the government support African Diaspora they will put their monies, finances worth billions of dollars into the economy and enhance national development," she noted.



Mrs. Konadu assured that stakeholders were working tirelessly to ensure Africa became productive and great, but that could only be achieved when the African Diaspora return and support with their knowledge and the experience acquired.



She commended the government's intervention in organizing the "Year of Return" project adding that “what we want is for you to be integrated into the Ghanaian society”.



The Apewosika Assemblywoman said Ghanaian citizens should not see the coming back of the Diasporans as a threat, stressing that “Africans in the Diaspora are not coming here to do illegal mining, or exploit the resources but are coming to invest to enhance national development”.