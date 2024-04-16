Government releases GH¢26 million to Free SHS suppliers

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum,

The Government says an amount of GH¢26,000,000.00 has been released to institutional suppliers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education explained that the cash will go to suppliers responsible for the supply of school uniforms, P.E. kits, and stationery among others as part of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) program.



“The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce the disbursement of GHC26,000,000.00 to institutional suppliers responsible for the supply of school uniforms, P.E Kits, stationery, etc as part of the Free Senior High School program.



“The amount released underscores the Government’s commitment to fostering quality education and ensuring the smooth running of educational institutions,” the spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng indicated.

He continued: “The Ministry affirms its commitment to ensuring smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources as we continue our efforts to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana.”



