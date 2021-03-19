Government releases GH¢449 million for national census

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Of the GHS¢521 million needed for the population and housing census, the government of Ghana has released GH¢449 million so far, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

“The present effort of the government is captured in the fact that with a budget of GHS521 million, the government has already mobilised and disbursed GH¢449.7 million for the conduct of the 2021 population and housing census”, Dr Bawumia said in Accra on Friday, 19 March 2021 when he launched the 100-day countdown for the census.



He said the government is fully committed to fully resourcing” the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in the conduct of the census.



“Our progress so far in the preparatory activity of the census had benefitted from the assistance of our development partners”, the Vice-President said.

“We thank and express our profound gratitude to the World Bank for their support, the UNFPA for demonstrating commitment as the lead development partner agency responsible for the conduct of the census”.



He expressed gratitude to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa for its assistance.