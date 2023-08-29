Government resourcing agencies to carry out their mandates

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, ISD, Contributor

The government has delivered 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIV) to strengthen the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, disclosed this at the launch of the 2023 Fire Safety Week Celebration at GNFS in Accra, which coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Service under the theme, 60 Years of Existence: ‘‘Fire Safety, The Choice for A Safer Environment’’.



The Fire Safety Week is held annually to raise awareness of the dangers of fire to lives and properties and the need to prevent fire outbreaks.



Madam Eyiah said despite some success the GNFS has made in spreading fire safety awareness, the expected rate of observance and compliance with fire safety practices is low and does not adequately reflect the time and efforts put forth by the hard-working officers to help reduce the frequency of fire outbreaks in the nation.

The Deputy Minister was, therefore, happy that the Service expanded its communication channels to all accessible platforms to communicate fire safety messages to the public, including the use of social media platforms.



