Government reviewing Policy on Small Scale Mining

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Government is reviewing the law on Small Scale Mining in the country.

Tentative measures have however been put in place to regulate the activities of small scale miners until the blueprint to regulate the industry is ready.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who made this known in Kumasi noted that all the measures being put in place is to ensure effective utilization of the country’s natural resources in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.



He said the Ashanti Regional Security Council meeting was to fashion out plans to deal with illegal mining.

On the National Consultative forum announced by the President during the State of the Nation Address, Samuel Abu Jinapor said a Committee has been set up to plan the forum.



He reiterated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not against mining but it should be done in a regulated manner and within the country’s legal regime.