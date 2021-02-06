Government’s EPI to be used for deployment of coronavirus vaccines – GSA boss

Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Alexander Dodoo

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Alexander Dodoo, says government’s Expanded Programme for Immunisation will be used in deploying Coronavirus vaccines to all 238 districts in the country.

According to him, this is to ensure that the vaccines are kept in good condition.



“Deploying vaccines may sound like a small issue, but just imagine about 238 districts in Ghana and having to ensure that every vaccine is kept at the temperature it should be kept,” he told host of JoyNews’ Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini.



He added that “Also it must be given to people who are stated and then we follow up to ensure that they’re not damaged because, at the end of the day, safety becomes key.”

Prof Dodoo, however, men that churches and mosques may also be used as vaccination centres should there be a need to do so.



“In the US they’re using FedEx to move vaccines around, they’re using pharmacies to deploy vaccines. In Ghana, it will be the usual system we have been using for EPI, the Expanded Programme for Immunisation but we cannot rule out the possibility that churches and mosques will be used as vaccination centres.”



Ghana is expected to receive its first batch of Coronavirus vaccines by the end of June and according to Prof. Alexander Dodoo, persons with strong immunity will be the first to be vaccinated to help reduce the spread of the virus in the country.