Government's approach to #FixTheCountry was 'wrong and offensive' - Communications Consultant

Communications Consultant, Paulina Kuranchie

• A lecturer at GIJ, Paulina Kuranchie has criticized government’s approach to #FixTheCountry

• She says government shouldn't have allowed political communicators to shut down concerns raised by individuals



• The online protest dubbed #FixTheCountry topped social media trends for weeks



A Communications Consultant, Paulina Kuranchie, has described the government's approach to the ongoing #FixTheCountry campaign as “wrong and offensive”.



According to the Lecture at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, who was speaking at the virtual forum that sought to analyze the recent social media protest, the government could have done better by addressing the issues and grievances put forward by citizens instead of launching a pro-government hashtag, dubbed ‘FixYourAttitude’ to counter their demands.



She believes that #FixYourAttitude only worsened the situation. She explained that the government of the day should have instead, touted their achievements rather than allow political communicators to shut down concerns raised by individuals who bemoaned the current hardship in the country with calls for them to fix their attitude.

“The best thing the government should have done was to show evidence of what they were doing and what they intend to do from the onset to tackle the rage head-on. They shouldn’t have allowed party communicators to overtake them,” said Paulina Kuranchie at a virtual forum held by GIJ on May 20, 2021.



The hashtag, FixTheCountry campaign which has witnessed Ghanaians demanding better governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government has trended on social media platforms for weeks.



The online protest has attracted series of prominent Ghanaians who have added their voices to the ongoing demands.



