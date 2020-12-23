Government's free water package ends December 31 – GWCL

customers will now be responsible for the payment of water bills next year

Government’s free water package to Ghanaians as part of its interventions to curb the coronavirus pandemic will end December 31, 2020, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, customers will now be responsible for the payment of water bills next year.



It noted that, “31st December 2020, marks the end of the government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.



“Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bill will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of GWCL, therefore, wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last meter reading for the month of December 2020 officially ends the free water delivery," the statement added.



Meanwhile, customers who owed the water company will be disconnected again until their debts are cleared.

Landlords, water vendors can also revert to their old way of doing business with their customers.



It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his 5th address to the nation declared that Ghanaians will enjoy free water for three months, ie, April, May and June. This package was later on extended by the sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



Read the GWCL's press statement below.



