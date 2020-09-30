Government’s investment in toilet facilities deserve commendation – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has observed that instead of the government being attacked for its investment in toilet facilities, it must rather be commended for the effort

He revealed that the current administration has invested greatly in building toilet facilities because it is a major worry of Ghanaians across the length and breadth of the country.



After the government of Ghana launched its delivery tracker, some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) ridiculed the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for displaying the toilet facilities as part of projects.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Wednesday and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Vice President said it’s sad that people who want to come to government make less of the major needs of the people.

He said going around the country, a major demand of the people in Ghana was toilets, water and electricity so the government although is investing in other huge developmental activities, the government gave priority to the provision of toilet facilities.



The Vice President said the country has over the years been affected by open defecation and therefore there was the need to invest hugely in sanitation and water.



Dr. Bawumia revealed that under the John Mahama led administration, it poorly achieved 440 open defecation free communities in eight years while the NPP’s three years has been able to achieve 4,700 open defecation free communities across the country.