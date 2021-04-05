Government secures more coronavirus vaccines

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum

Source: Stephen Amoah, Contributor

As part of efforts by the government to secure the lives of Ghanaians against the coronavirus pandemic, it has secured three million four hundred thousand doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The supply of these doses of vaccine is part of an arrangement between the Government of Ghana and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates.



The agreement was signed on March 9, 2021 to help the people of Ghana bring to a halt the devastations of the ongoing pandemic.



The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in over 50 countries and is the world’s first registered Human Adenovirus vector-based vaccine.



The Private Office has already honoured its commitment by delivering the initial consignment of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines to Accra early last March and will continue to deliver the remaining doses to the country.

In light of the worldwide supply shortages of COVID-19 vaccines, the Private Office is dedicated to supplying underserved regions such as the Republic of Ghana as well as the rest of the continent of Africa, using its best-endeavours to tip the balance and ensure more equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to distressed and overlooked regions.



The Private Office is further committed to adhere to fulfilling the challenging logistical processes of transporting, storing and delivering the Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccines and provide the necessary support required to adequately administer the vaccines to the people of the Republic of Ghana.



This mandate is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ghana.



The commitment of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum’s Private Office to the country is to fight the destructive aftermath of the pandemic as well as to restore the health and economy of the nation.