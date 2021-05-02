Government seeks Otumfuo’s support to fight galamsey

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: MLNR PR Unit

A four-member delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission has called on the Ashantihene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi.

The delegation was led by a Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio.



Mr Owusu Bio said the support of the Ashantihene was critical to winning the fight against illegal Small-Scale mining.



He stated that their mission was also to formally invite Otumfour to Grace and give his blessing to the Ashanti Regional Consultative Dialogue on small scale mining scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Kumasi and court his support for the Green Ghana project slated for 11th May, 2021 where 5million trees will be planted in a day nationwide.



In a brief remark, the Ashanti king underscored the importance for all stakeholders to get involved in curbing the galamsey menace especially at a time when our rivers and forest covers are rapidly being destroyed.

The Asantehene further stated that previous generations left the environment clean and it is the duty of the current generation to leave a more secure and better environment for the future generations.



The Ashanti Regional Consultative Dialogue on small-scale mining follows the National Consultative Dialogue on small-scale mining held in Accra in April, 2021.



The delegation to the Ashanti king included a second Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker, Ag. CEO of Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi and the Chief Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission Mr. Kofi Adjei.