Government sets up inter-ministerial committee to address flooding from Akosombo dam spillage

Following the recent flooding of some communities due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the government's response to the victims.

As announced by the Ministry of Information in a statement, the committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the committee will consist of various ministries and government entities to address the impact of the flooding.



The composition of the committee is as follows: Chief of Staff – Chairperson, Ministers for National Security, Interior, Defence, Sanitation, Energy and Finance, Lands and Natural Resources



The committee will also have the Ministers for Local Government, Works and Housing, Roads and Highways, Environment and Information.



The committee is expected to work collaboratively to assess the situation, identify the most pressing needs, and implement measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding on affected residents.



The Volta River Authority (VRA), initiated its controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to the consistent rise in water level upstream of the Akosombo Dam primarily caused by rainfall.



Since the spillage exercise began, some communities downstream of the Volta River have been submerged due to the excessive water from the dam.

Residents in these areas have been left stranded as their homes have been submerged by the flood as a result of the spillage.



