Government should focus on schools that will create employment - Old Carver states

Source: SVTV Africa

Wood Carver, Kwesi Akuffo have said that the government of Ghana should give some attention to the technical schools in the country.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on the subject, he insisted that most of the youth complain about jobs because most of them prefer white-collar jobs even though such jobs are difficult to secure.



"Look at what Safo Kantanka is doing, if he had government support, we wouldn't import cars. The government should focus on technical schools; metal works, building, and construction, etc. Also, the agric schools will fetch money for the youth."



Mr. Akuffo added that ”if the youth continues to study programs like dondology, sociology, etc, they will always come out and cry about jobs.”



According to him, most politicians are manipulative, especially when you are poor and need their help.

He stated that once they realize that the individual depends on them, they begin to manipulate them.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



