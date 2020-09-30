Government spent $1 million to evacuate 2,200 Ghanaians from Lebanon - Minister

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu

The flights cost of evacuating 2,262 stranded Ghanaian domestic workers from Lebanon during the COVID-19 lockdown was $1,062,600, Mr Charles Owiredu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.

He said, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and friends contributed $428,450; whilst the Government provided $634,150.



Mr Owiredu, who disclosed this at a press conference in Accra, noted that the quarantine cost was also footed by the Government.



According to him, more than 80 per cent of those evacuated had part or all of their salaries not paid with about 70 per cent having their passports confiscated by their employers and Lebanese agents.

The Deputy Minister said because majority of the people were not paid, travel certificates were issued free of charge instead of the payment of the usual $35 fee.



Regarding those having outstanding salaries, Mr Owiredu said they would discuss the issue with the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Labour for redress.



He said although Lebanon is going through challenging times, they will still pursue the outstanding salaries to ensure the victims are adequately compensated.