Government spent over GH₵5billion on Free SHS between 2017 and 2021 – Education Minister

Dr Adutwum.png Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has revealed government between 2017 and 2021 spent a total amount of Five Billion, One Hundred and Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety-four Thousand, Five Hundred and One Ghana Cedis, Twenty-two pesewas (GHS 5,119,794,501.22).

Answering questions from ranking member for Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe and other MPs in parliament Dr. Adutwum further disclosed the amount falls short of the over 7 billion cedis approved budgetary allocation of the ministry for the program.

When pushed on reasons some yearly expenditures were above funds released by the finance ministry, the minister pleaded for time to return to the house with answers.

