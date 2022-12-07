Government sued for GH¢120 million over demolition for National Cathedral construction

The company is demanding GH¢120 million equivalent

A real estate company, Waterstone Realty Realty has sued the Lands Commission of Ghana, demanding among other reliefs, an amount of GH¢120 million equivalent over the demolition of their properties.

According to details of the writ shared by Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the company is suing over buildings demolished by the state to pave way for the construction of a National Cathedral.



“Thanks to President Akufo-Addo’s reckless decision to demolish the Waterstone Realty Apartment Complex to pave way for the construction of his cathedral, Ghanaian taxpayers would soon be saddled with a staggering GHS120million judgment debt,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post.



See details of the suit below: