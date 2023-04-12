Government supports GMet to recruit 250 permanent officers - Minister reveals

Ursula Owusu welcomed new employees to GMet

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP) has disclosed that the government, as part of efforts to establish an effective specialized institution for weather and climate change service delivery, has given clearance for the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) to recruit, train and deploy 250 (Two Hundred and Fifty) officers to enhance efficient service delivery.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated that the recruitment of these personnel attests to the commitment of the government to ensure that GMeT was adequately equipped to deliver on its mandate.



The Minister was speaking at the deployment and closing ceremony organized for the newly recruited staff of GMet.



"It is indeed an essential service provider per the Labour Act of Ghana, Act 653 and it is imperative we pay critical attention to the operations of the Agency and provide the needed resources and personnel to support its operations", she said.



She observed that as policy makers and the supervisory authority, it was right to continue to provide the necessary support and guidance to ensure that the Agency was properly positioned to contribute better to climate and weather services delivery, especially in the period where matters of climate change had become more topical globally and as such institutions like the Ghana Meteorological Agency was expected to lead national efforts to address the challenges.



The Minister also noted, as a Member of the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET), she is committed to promoting political and national cooperation to streamline policy-making both at the national level and Pan-African level to strengthen climate action.



As part of a commitment to strengthen the agency, she mentioned that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation facilitated payments for operational vehicles procured by the Agency, Calibration equipment and Message Switching System.

She added that several other automatic weather stations have been installed with funds from Government’s E -Transform Project to expand GMet’s network of stations across the country since 2018.



"We are all witnesses to the improved accuracy of forecasts and efficiency in their service delivery. GMet is also a beneficiary institution to receive support under the World bank funded GDAP which is currently awaiting parliamentary approval", she said.



She congratulated the newly employees and urged them to be diligent in their service to mother Ghana, adding that it was their own opportunity to contribute to the progress and development of your country.



She advised that, considering the nature of the operations of the Ghana Meteorological Agency and the spread of its offices and stations across various regions and districts of Ghana with several installations across the country.



She added, "I strongly urge personnel to accept postings to where your services will be most needed. In the public service, you don’t pick and choose where you will serve and it is impossible for all of you to be in Accra or your preferred places. Therefore take your postings in good faith and make this period the most memorable for yourself".