Government supports Jomoro School Improvement Support Officers with motorbike

The MCE of Jomoro presenting the items to the SISOs

Correspondence from Western Region

As part of the government's effort to resource and School Improvement Support Officers (CIOs) formerly known as Circuit Supervisors (CS) to effectively discharge their duties and to facilitate their work, it has donated motorbikes to them.



School Improvement Support Officers in Jomoro were on Tuesday, 5th January 2020 presented with seven motorbikes.



The presentation was done by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Ernest Kofie and the Municipal Director of Education, George Effah.



According to the MCE, it has been years since governments resourced GES officers like this.



He continued that this presentation is a continuous demonstration of the government's commitment to ensuring that SISOs deliver for efficiency and effective administration.



He, however, stated that, ''2019 BECE results were superb but 2020 BECE results has been extraordinary''.

He optimistic that, with motorbikes presented to the vibrant and hardworking SISOs, it would make them responsive, efficient and effective in their delivery.



The Municipal Director of Education Mr George Effah, who was highly enthused and felt motivated by the words of the MCE, thankfully encouraged SISOs to continue to exhibit the trust reposed in them wherever they find themselves.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity, to advise SISOs to take good care of the motorbikes for them to serve it purposes.



"This will promote quality supervision in the schools to ensure improved learning outcomes", he said.



In attendance, were seven SISOs, the Municipal Statistics and Record Officer, Mr. Samuel N. Meah, Examination officer, Mr George Yakom and the Municipal PRO, Ms. Agartha Agariba and other staff.